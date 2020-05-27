Home > News > India > Delhi LG Office employee tests positive for Covid-19: Sources
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (ANI)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (ANI)

Delhi LG Office employee tests positive for Covid-19: Sources

1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 12:04 AM IST PTI

  • The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works
  • The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members.

"A junior assistant has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted at the grievance cell located at a bungalow being used as part of the LG Secretariat in Civil Lines area," sources told PTI. "It's close to bungalows of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai."

The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works.

Around 40 employees of the secretariat underwent the COVID-19 test. The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 new cases, the highest single-day spike, took the number of cases to over 15,000 on Wednesday, authorities said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao (Photo: Bloomberg)

India's GDP growth may rebound to 5% in FY22: Former RBI chief Subbarao

3 min read . 27 May 2020
Municipal workers decontaminate outside of the LG Polymers Plant following a gas leak at the plant in Visakhapatnam. (REUTERS)

Seize LG Polymers premises, orders Andhra High Court over gas leak

2 min read . 25 May 2020
Policeman advises a passenger to avoid travelling to NCR, since all the borders have been sealed for vehicular movement (PTI)

Delhi coronavirus lockdown: Over 1,000 cases against violators on the first day

1 min read . 24 Mar 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout