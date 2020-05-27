Subscribe
Home > News > India > Delhi LG Office employee tests positive for Covid-19: Sources
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi LG Office employee tests positive for Covid-19: Sources

1 min read . 12:04 AM IST PTI

  • The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works
  • The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members.

"A junior assistant has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted at the grievance cell located at a bungalow being used as part of the LG Secretariat in Civil Lines area," sources told PTI. "It's close to bungalows of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai."

The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works.

Around 40 employees of the secretariat underwent the COVID-19 test. The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 new cases, the highest single-day spike, took the number of cases to over 15,000 on Wednesday, authorities said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

