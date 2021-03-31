Government to infuse capital in 4 PSU banks via zero coupon bonds

MUMBAI: The Centre on Wednesday said it will infuse Rs14,500 crore in capital in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, and UCO Bank by issuing non-interest bearing bonds to public sector banks.

Recapitalisation bonds will be issued with six different maturities and the special securities would be “at par" for the amount as per the application made by the eligible banks.

With this, the government has completed capital infusion of Rs20,000 crore in public sector banks for the current financial year. In December, it had infused Rs5,500 crore in Punjab and Sind Bank through zero coupon bonds.

This announcement comes despite the reservations raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over zero coupon bonds for the recapitalisation of PSBs. RBI had said that such non-interest bearing bonds are issued at a deep discount to the face value and it is difficult to ascertain net present value.

“With GoI deciding to infuse substantial capital in all the three public banks which were in PCA framework, we expect these banks to come out of PCA in FY2022. However, given the capital infusion is through zero coupon recapitalization bonds, the earning profile of these banks may not improve on account of this transaction as their capital position improves," said Anil Gupta Vice president financial sector ratings, ICRA

This will, however, help ease the financial burden on lenders as the government has spent Rs22,086.54 crore as interest payment towards recapitalisation bonds for PSBs in the last two financial years.

During fiscal 2019, the government paid ₹5,800.55 crore as interest on such bonds issued to public sector banks for pumping in the capital so that they could meet regulatory norms under the Basel-III guidelines.

In the subsequent year, according to official data, the interest payment by the government surged three times to ₹16,285.99 crore to PSBs as they have been holding these papers.

Under this mechanism, the government issues recapitalisation bonds to a public sector bank which needs capital. The said bank subscribes to the paper against which the government receives the money. Now, the money received goes as equity capital of the bank.

So the government doesn't have to pay anything from its pocket. However, the money invested by banks in recapitalisation bonds is classified as an investment which earns them an interest.

In all, the government has issued about ₹2.5 lakh crore in recapitalisation bonds over the last three financial years. In the first year, the government issued ₹80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds, followed by ₹1.06 lakh crore in 2018-19. During the last financial year, the capital infusion through bonds was ₹65,443 crore.

