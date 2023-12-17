Govt banks lose share on slower corp demand
Summary
- The share of public sector banks in deposits shrunk 119bps between March and September 2023. In loans, this declined 296bps over the same period.
MUMBAI : Pushed back by a lull in private sector investments, India’s state-owned banks continued to lose market share in loans to private rivals, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The loss in market share was visible in deposits too. The share of public sector banks in deposits shrunk 119 basis points (bps) between March and September 2023. In loans, this declined 296 bps over the same period.