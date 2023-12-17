Govt banks lose share on slower corp demand

MUMBAI : Pushed back by a lull in private sector investments, India’s state-owned banks continued to lose market share in loans to private rivals, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ). The loss in market share was visible in deposits too. The share of public sector banks in deposits shrunk 119 basis points (bps) between March and September 2023. In loans, this declined 296 bps over the same period.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Experts attribute this to the lack of pickup in corporate loan demand, even as nimbler private sector lenders rolled out credit on the retail side, attracting borrowers and savers alike. Although public sector banks have been trying to lean more towards retail loans, corporate loans continue to be one of their largest categories.

“Public sector banks generally have higher inclination towards lending to the manufacturing sector and other corporate entities, as compared to private peers who have greater accent on the retail sector," said Suresh Khatanhar, deputy managing director, IDBI Bank. IDBI Bank used to be a public sector bank until the RBI reclassified it as a private bank in January 2019 after the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) bought a 51% stake in the bank.

“While PSU banks also have a focus on retail, agri and MSME (popularly called the RAM sectors), private lenders are relatively focused higher on the retail front, especially on digital acquisition of customers," Khatanhar said.

Bankers said that capital expenditure, barring investments by the government, is relatively low, and private capex is muted. India witnessed a decline in the value of new project announcements to ₹1.5 trillion in the September quarter, as against ₹5.3 trillion in the September quarter of FY23, showed data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

This has led to low credit offtake for PSU banks and, consequently, a decline of 314 bps in loan market share between September 2022 and September 2023. To be sure, the rate of decline in market share has slowed down in the recent financial years as compared to FY18 as PSU banks cleaned up bad loans and freed up bandwidth to lend.

Moreover, several state-owned banks were removed from RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) list, allowing them to lend more freely. According to Khatanhar, credit growth of private banks in the recent past has been stronger compared to that of PSUs, and so they need to build deposits resources more aggressively than PSU banks, leading to them inching up marginally on market share.

On the deposits front, the share of PSU banks has now dropped to 59.2%, while private banks continued to grow market share and accounted for 34.8% of all bank deposits. According to an investor presentation by India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI), its outstanding bank deposits stood at ₹45 trillion as on 30 September. SBI therefore accounted for 23% of all bank deposits.

Even on an absolute basis, private banks added more deposits between March and September, although the merger of HDFC Bank and erstwhile parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) in July added to aggregate private sector deposits. While PSU banks added ₹4.4 trillion in deposits in the March-September period, private banks added ₹5.6 trillion in the same period, the data showed.

“Owing to their larger size, public sector banks will continue to lose market share as private banks with a smaller base will grow faster," said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president and co-group head, Icra Ltd.

However, Gupta said that PSU banks have a liability advantage because of the sovereign ownership structure, which allows it to rank higher in terms of depositor confidence. “As liability growth is critical to fund the asset growth for a bank, PSU banks will maintain this advantage," he said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed that RBI data also showed how consumers continue to prefer deposits in the one-three-year bucket.

“This is the first cycle of the current interest rate regime and we perhaps need a bit longer to understand the implications of the nature of liabilities that are getting originated by banks," it said in a note on 5 December. The report also found that private banks have a marginally higher concentration of deposits in metropolitan markets compared to public banks.