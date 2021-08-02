Govt defers sale of two PSU banks to next year

The Finance Ministry hasn’t finalized modalities to seek approval from lawmakers for the sale, which leaves little time for the process to be completed this year, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The government will seek buyers for two state-run banks by March 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in February, as she outlined the nation’s budget for the current financial year that began April 1.

