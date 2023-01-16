Govt extends tenure of Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha by 5 months

"The Central Government vide its notification eF.no. 4/4/2021-BO.I dated 16.01.2023 has extended the term of office of Shri Sanjiv Chadha (date of birth: 25.6.1963) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO), Bank of Baroda for a further period beyond his currently notified period of appointment of three years that expires on 19.01.2023, till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the the state-owned bank said in a regulatory filing.