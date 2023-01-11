Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Setty by 2 years

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Setty by 2 years1 min read . 08:59 PM IST
This comes in effect from January 20.
The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20.
In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on January 10.
"... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023...," SBI regulatory filing noted.
SBI on 3 January said that its board has considered raising funds through issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to ₹10,000 crore during financial year 2023.
The funds will come in handy for credit growth, and SBI would not need to maintain any statutory liquidity ratio or cash reserve ratio for funds raised through such bond issuances, according to a report.
In December last year, SBI had raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issue.
In November 2022, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara had said that the lender expects credit growth of 14%-16% in the current fiscal. The bank has a term loan pipeline of ₹2.4 lakh crore as it sees demand coming in from sectors such as infrastructure, renewables and services.
It has also raised ₹6,872 crore through Basel III-compliant additional Tier I perpetual bonds in September and ₹4000 billion rupees through 15-year Tier II bonds at 7.57% coupon in the same month.
