The Centre on Friday launched a ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme to revive bank lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs), as the sector grapples with persistent liquidity constraints despite improving asset quality.
Govt. launches ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme to boost microfinance lending amid liquidity crunch
SummaryThe scheme offers 70-80% guarantee cover on loans to MFIs, aiming to restore lender confidence and improve credit access for underserved borrowers.
The Centre on Friday launched a ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme to revive bank lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs), as the sector grapples with persistent liquidity constraints despite improving asset quality.
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