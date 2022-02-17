Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Govt nominates Sanjay Malhotra as director on SBI's central board

Govt nominates Sanjay Malhotra as director on SBI's central board

On Thursday, SBI shares were down 0.99% to close at 511.60 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Sanjay Malhotra has been a secretary in the Finance Ministry, department of financial services.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra as Director On State Bank Of India's Central Board with immediate effect, according to an exchange filing.

The union government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra as Director On State Bank Of India's Central Board with immediate effect, according to an exchange filing.

On Thursday, SBI shares were down 0.99% to close at 511.60 apiece on NSE.

On Thursday, SBI shares were down 0.99% to close at 511.60 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sanjay Malhotra has been a secretary at the Finance Ministry in the department of financial services.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (e) of section 19 of the State Bank of India Act, 1955 (23 of 1955), the Central Government hereby nominates Shri Sanjay Malhotra (Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as Director on the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India, with immediate effect and until further orders," the finance ministry said in its notification.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!