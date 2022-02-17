Govt nominates Sanjay Malhotra as director on SBI's central board

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (e) of section 19 of the State Bank of India Act, 1955 (23 of 1955), the Central Government hereby nominates Shri Sanjay Malhotra (Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as Director on the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India, with immediate effect and until further orders," the finance ministry said in its notification.