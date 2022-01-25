Govt notifies PMC-Unity merger plan, allows staggered deposit repayment

Meanwhile, 80% of the uninsured deposits outstanding to the credit of each institutional depositor shall be converted into Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) of Unity Small Finance Bank with dividend of 1% per annum payable annually. At the end of the 10th year, Unity Small Finance Bank will use net cash recoveries from assets pertaining to Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd Group in excess of the principal loans to the group outstanding as on 31 March 2021 to buyback these PNCPS at face value on a pro-rata basis.

