Govt plans to extend retirement age of LIC Chairperson and heads, MDs of other PSBs1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Government plans to increase retirement age of LIC Chairman, SBI Chairman, and other PSB leaders. No final decision yet.
The government is planning to increase the retirement age of chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation, SBI and other public sector banks (PSBs). The tenure of LIC Chairman is extended to the age of 65 years, according to a news report.
