Govt puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium from Nov 17-Dec 16

The union finance ministry on Tuesday put the beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under moratorium, with effect from 18:00 hours on 17 November till 16 December. It also capped withdrawal from the lender at ₹25,000.

During the moratorium, the bank will not be allowed to make any payment worth more than ₹25,000 to the depositor, without any written permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank is not allowed to make payment to any creditor exceeding ₹25,000, without the permission of the banking regulator, according to an official

However, the RBI may allow the bank to make payment of more than ₹25,000 to its depositor to meet ‘unforeseen expenses’, which would include medical treatment cost of the depositor or his family, or higher education cost.

“…hereby stays the commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings against that banking company during the period of moratorium subject to the condition that such stay in any manner does not prejudice the exercise of the central government of its power….," the order said.

Minutes after the government order, the central bank announced a draft scheme of amalgamation to merge LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank in India. DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore, which in turn is a subsidiary of Asia’s leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings Limited and has the advantage of a strong parentage.

LVB has been posting losses for over the last three years. The bank, which has been under RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) since September 2019, said on 8 October had said it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group. PCA entails curbs on high-risk lending, setting aside more money on provisions and restrictions on management salary.

The lender’s net loss widened to ₹397 crore during July-September quarter from ₹357 crore a year ago. The gross non performing asset (GNPA) stood at 24.45% in the quarter ended September from 21.25% a year ago.

