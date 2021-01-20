Govt raises authorised capital of Punjab & Sind Bank to 10,000 crore

Govt raises authorised capital of Punjab & Sind Bank to ₹10,000 crore1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- In 2020, the government had approved capital infusion of ₹5,500 crore into the bank through preferential allotment of shares
The Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said the government has raised its authorised capital to ₹10,000 crore. "Government of India vide Gazette Notification No.F.No.l l/8/2019-BOA-I dated 06.01.2021 has increased the Authorized Share Capital of the Bank from ₹3,000 crore to ₹ ₹10,000 crore," the bank said in a filing.
In 2020, the government had approved capital infusion of ₹5,500 crore into the bank through preferential allotment of shares.
