Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that government reforms in the past couple of years have transformed the banking sector. “India is ready to leap, base strong," the PM said at the concluding session of a symposium to ‘Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth’.

He said reforms made in the last six-seven years have put the banking sector in a strong position today and the financial health of banks has improved.

“ ₹2 lakh cr of stressed assets likely to be resolved through National Asset Reconstruction Co," he said.

At the symposium to 'Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth', PM Modi added, "There comes a time in the development journey of any nation when it takes a new resolve for a new leap & then the strength of the entire nation comes together for the fulfillment of those resolves".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.