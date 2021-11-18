Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Govt reforms have transformed banking sector: PM Modi

Govt reforms have transformed banking sector: PM Modi

PM Modi said that government reforms in the past couple of years have transformed the banking sector.
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi said reforms made in the last six-seven years have put the banking sector in a strong position today and the financial health of banks has improved

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that government reforms in the past couple of years have transformed the banking sector. “India is ready to leap, base strong," the PM said at the concluding session of a symposium to ‘Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that government reforms in the past couple of years have transformed the banking sector. “India is ready to leap, base strong," the PM said at the concluding session of a symposium to ‘Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth’.

He said reforms made in the last six-seven years have put the banking sector in a strong position today and the financial health of banks has improved.

He said reforms made in the last six-seven years have put the banking sector in a strong position today and the financial health of banks has improved.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

2 lakh cr of stressed assets likely to be resolved through National Asset Reconstruction Co," he said.

At the symposium to 'Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth', PM Modi added, "There comes a time in the development journey of any nation when it takes a new resolve for a new leap & then the strength of the entire nation comes together for the fulfillment of those resolves".

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

There’s a New Kid on the Green Hydrogen Block

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; Paytm Sh ...

Global funds could help with your child's higher educat ...

Will RuPay repeat its debit card success in the credit ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!