Govt gets a seat on India's new payments regulator. Here's why
Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 27 May 2025, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryThe Payments Regulatory Board will be chaired by the RBI governor, and will have two other RBI members. The central government will nominate three representatives.
Mumbai: India’s decision to establish a new regulatory board with government representation reflects the desire to manage and control the critical digital public infrastructure, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that accounts for nearly 80% of all cashless transactions, according to industry experts.
