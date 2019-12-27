Govt sanctions releasing 2,142 crore to UCO Bank for preferential allotment

NEW DELHI : The government has approved releasing ₹2,142 crore to UCO Bank for preferential allotment of shares, according to a regulatory filing. Earlier this month, the bank had raised ₹500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

At 1104 am, the shares of UCO Bank were nearly 6% up at ₹17.80 apiece.

The government on Thursday had approved infusing fresh capital amounting to ₹2,153 crore into Allahabad Bank also for preferential allotment of shares.

Fresh capital infusion by the government is a part of the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget on 5 July, to revive growth.

Sitharaman had first proposed a capital infusion ₹70,000 crore in public-sector banks in two phases. First, banks were to subscribe to bonds floated by the government and in the second phase, the government was to infuse the money into these banks.

As of 20 November, the government had infused ₹60,314 crore in public-sector banks of the total of ₹70,000 crore that was announced for these banks.

UCO is currently under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the bank’s ability to exit the same will be driven by a reduction in net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio to less than 6.0% and maintenance of capital conservation buffer (CCB), which further depends on the capital infusion by the government.

For the quarter-ended 30 September, UCO Bank’s operating profit increased to ₹1,207.04 crore from ₹506,10 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 138.50%. The bank’s net loss for the second quarter reduced to ₹892 crore from ₹1,136.44 crore in the same quarter of the corresponding year.