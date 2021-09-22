Govt sets up asset management company for bad bank

MUMBAI : The government has set up India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), an asset management company that will work in tandem with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) to clean up bad loans , showed documents.

It has been set up with a paid-up capital of ₹80.5 lakh on an authorized capital of ₹50 crore. Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi has been appointed on the board as State Bank of India’s (SBI) nominee director and other directors are Narayan Keelveedhi Seshadri and Anilraj Chellan.

Shareholders include Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and IDBI Bank. While BoB, SBI, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and IDBI Bank have subscribed to 99,000 equity shares each of ₹10; PNB has subscribed to 90,000 shares; Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra have taken 50,000 shares each; Canara Bank has taken 120,000 shares, according to documents available with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The primary objectives of the company are to carry on the business as a debt management company and to undertake all kinds of debt management, operational management, resolution advisory, support and consultancy services in relation to debt resolution, insolvency resolution, among others.

“(Other objectives include providing) advisory services relating to resolution process for the debts, manage the affairs of the corporate debtor or person and to assist asset reconstruction companies to act and execute in the name and on behalf of the corporate debtor or person of all deeds, receipts and other documents," said the company’s memorandum of association.

The government had earlier said that the plan is to create a bad bank to house toxic loans of ₹500 crore and above, in a structure that will contain an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an asset management company (AMC) to manage and recover dud assets. Banks will initially transfer 22 bad loan accounts of ₹89,000 crore to the NARCL. The aggregate amount of bad loans likely to be transferred in tranches will be ₹2 trillion. Last week, the government also cleared a guarantee of ₹30,600 crore for security receipts issued by NARCL.

Lenders sell stressed loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) at a discount, either in exchange for cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan. That apart, ARCs charge an asset management fee of 1.5-2% of the asset every year.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she lays a lot of emphasis on the professionals (managing the assets), which is why, along with NARCL, the government has set up India Debt Resolution Company Ltd.

“It will have panels of experts; panels because the assets belong to various categories. These panels will deal with assets in domains in which they have expertise. With that kind of specialized application of mind on each of these assets, we think they will be made up in such a way, and valued in such a way, that the market will find it interesting. Bank officials do not have that kind of specialization," Sitharaman said.

