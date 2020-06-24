Home >Industry >Banking >Govt to provide 2% interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the 'Shishu' category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY).

Under the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to 50,000 are given to beneficiaries.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme for interest subvention of 2 per cent to Shishu loan category borrowers under PMMY, outstanding as on March 31, 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The PMMY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015 for providing loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. These loans are given by commercial banks, RRBs, small finance banks, MFIs and NBFCs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The proportion of total SDL issuance in the 10-year maturity bucket declined to 49% in FY20 from 65% in FY19. (Photo: AFP)

Uneven trend of redemption seen in state development loans, says Icra

2 min read . 23 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout