According to the Livemint report, SBI said that ABG Shipyard had banking arrangements since 2001. It was financed under a consortium arrangement by over two dozen lenders with private lender ICICI Bank as the lead. Due to poor performance, the account turned non-performing on 30 November 2013 and several efforts were made to revive the company. The account was then restructured under the corporate debt restructuring mechanism in March 2014 by all lenders, which also did not take off.