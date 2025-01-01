Nirmala Sitharaman-led Finance Ministry on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, urged India's public sector banks (PSBs) and insurance companies to expedite the resolution of public grievances. Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting today in which complainants, PSBs, public sector insurance companies (PSICs), and banking/insurance regulators participated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance ministry said on Wednesday that the official meeting with the key stakeholders of the redressal mechanism aimed to assess the quality of grievance redressal and reviewed 20 randomly selected public grievances resolved by the PSBs and insurance companies to assess the resolution quality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the outset, the Secretary reiterated the Prime Minister's direction given in the Pragati meeting held on December 26, 2024, that all Senior officers at the level of Chairman/ MD/ ED of PSBs/PSICs should review at least 20 cases every month to monitor the quality of resolution of the resolved grievances.

During the review meeting, he observed that most customers raised complaints due to genuine grievances against an organisation. He stressed that customer satisfaction is the heart of the grievance redressal mechanism.

He said any laxity or negligence in grievance redressal is against the ethos of customer service and diminishes the organisation's reputation and brand value. He directed that public grievances be addressed sincerely and positively in a timely manner. Nagaraju also underlined the need for technical and IT solutions to minimise repetitive complaints and increase efficiency.

