Green  light  for  one-time  restructure of stressed debt  till 31 December

The central bank set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of veteran banker K.V. Kamath to make recommendations to RBI on the required financial parameters, along with the sector-specific benchmarks for the special window. RBI specified that the resolution plan may be invoked anytime till 31 December 2020 and will have to be implemented within 180 days from the date of invocation. For retail loans, the deadline has been set at 90 days.