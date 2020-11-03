Growth in retail loans slows down most in a decade

The growth in retail loans has been slowing since February. Unlike many other economic parameters that have improved after the lockdown restrictions were eased, the figures have deteriorated in the case of retail loan growth. Growth in retail loans during April and May, when the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was on, stood at 12.06% and 10.59%, respectively. These figures were higher than the retail loan growth in September. Also, it is worth mentioning that between March-end and September-end, retail loans of banks have increased by just ₹18,060 crore or 0.71%.