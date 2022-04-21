Growth slows for infrastructure finance in NBFCs: Icra report

Nonetheless, the capitalisation and solvency levels of IFCs have witnessed a respite only in the recent past. Hence, the ability of these entities to grow in a calibrated manner without significantly reducing the cushion in the capital over the levels prescribed by the regulator will remain imperative. Prudent capitalisation is a key mitigant against the risks in NBFC-IFCs portfolios arising out of sectoral and credit concentration and growth above 10-12% may warrant external capital raise to maintain prudent leverage.