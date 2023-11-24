On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks in several states will remain shut on Monday. However, not every state has declared a holiday on the occasion and there might be exceptions in some states.

Banks holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti will be provided under ‘Negotiable Instruments Act’. Under the NI Act of 1881, the central government classified holidays into three categories, which are Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

According to list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in the following regions: Agartala, Aizwal, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Apart from this, banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

The full list states that have declared Bank Holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurupurap and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav. One of the widely celebrated festivals in India, the festival celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak.

To save from last-minute problems and chaos while performing financial tasks that require visits to branches it is always advisable to check bank holidays before planning any visit. It is worth noting that online banking and other bank-related tasks that are performed online will not be affected due to the holiday.

In December, banks will remain shut for as many as 18 days. These holidays include regular holidays like Sundays and second, and fourth Saturdays. However, the list of holidays might vary in different states and regions. Moreover, there are also regional holidays which differ from state to state.

