The 300-crore loan at the heart of the RBL Bank mystery

In the 25 December board meeting, Dayal said the continuation of chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja has become untenable, and RBI would have no choice but to supersede the board, as it did in the case of Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, if Ahuja did not step down immediately. Notably, in June, RBI had approved the reappointment of Ahuja for a year instead of the three-year term sought by the bank. According to regulations, RBI can supersede a bank’s board under Section 36 ACA of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, but only after consultations with the Centre. “It can do so if RBI is satisfied that it will be in public interest or for preventing affairs of any bank being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of depositors, among others," said Avinash Khard, a partner at law firm DSK Legal.