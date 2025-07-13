Has RBI asked banks to stop disbursing ₹500 notes from ATMs by September? Here's the truth

The Government of India has officially reacted to a viral post which claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks across the nation to stop disbursing ₹500 notes from ATMs by September 2025.

PIB Fact Check, the official social media account of the government which debunks false information, shared a copy of a WhatsApp post that is being widely circulated and dismissed the claim.

What is the ‘Fake’ information being circulated on WhatsApp? A social media message claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered all banks to “stop disbursing” ₹500 banknotes from all ATMs in the nation by 30 September 2025.

“RBI has asked all banks to stop disbursing 500% notes by 30 Sept 2025 from ATM. Target is 75% of all BANKS ATM & then 90% ATM by 31 Mar 2026. ATM going forward will disburse only ₹200 and ₹100 notes only. So start liquidating the ₹500 notes that you have in hand from now on,” the fake message circulating around the social media platforms reads.

Government clarifies Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the country's central bank has not issued any such information to the banks, and ₹500 banknotes will continue to remain legal tender backed by the RBI.

“No such instruction has been issued by the @RBI. ₹500 notes will continue to be legal tender,” according to the PIB Fact Check post on the platform X.

The government also warned people to avoid such ‘misinformation’ and requested all social media users to verify news from official sources to check their authenticity before believing or sharing it to others.

“Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!” said the government in the post.

RBI to release ₹ 20 banknotes According to Mint's earlier report from May 2025, the RBI is set to release a new set of ₹20 banknotes bearing the signature of the new Governor, Sanjay Malhotra.

However, the central bank also assured the citizens that all the earlier ₹20 banknotes issued by the RBI in the past will continue to hold legal tender in India.