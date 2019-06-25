Have a complaint against banks, NBFCs? RBI launches grievance redressal portal

NEW DELHI: Making it easier to lodge complaints against banks and NBFCs, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a new “Complaint Management System (CMS)" website where anyone can complain against any of the entities regulated by RBI.

With the launch of CMS, the processing of complaints received in the offices of Banking Ombudsman (BO) and Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of RBI has been digitalized, RBI said in a release.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the new complaint management system symbolizes central bank’s commitment to improve customer experience in grievance redressal process by ensuring timely resolution of complaints.

Through this website, complaints can be lodged against RBI regulated entities with public interface such as commercial banks, urban co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), etc.

The CMS is now your single window for lodging complaints against any RBI regulated entity. All complaints lodged on the CMS would be directed to the appropriate office of the ombudsman/regional office of the RBI.

The application also improves transparency by keeping the complainants informed through auto-generated acknowledgements and enabling them to track the status of their complaints and file appeals online against the decisions of the ombudsmen, where applicable.

Keeping the convenience of the customers in mind, CMS has been designed to enable on-line filing of complaints. It provides features such as acknowledgement through SMS/Email notification(s), status tracking through unique registration number, receipt of closure advises and filing of Appeals, where applicable. It also solicits voluntary feedback on the customer’s experience.

CMS has self-help material (in video format) to guide the users of the portal; videos on safe banking practices; and on the regulatory initiatives of RBI.

This system facilitates the regulated entities to resolve customer complaints received through CMS by providing seamless access to their Principal Nodal Officers/Nodal Officers. The system provides facilities for generation of a diverse set of reports to monitor and manage grievances by the Regulated Entities. They can use the information from CMS for undertaking root cause analyses and initiating appropriate corrective action, if required.

The CMS also has facilities for RBI officials handling the complaints to track the progress of redressal. The information available in CMS could also be used for regulatory and supervisory interventions, if required.