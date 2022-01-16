Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the charges of various services offered by the bank with effect from 15 January 2022. According to a notification of the PNB’s official website, the bank has increased the charges of non-maintenance of minimum balance in the accounts too.

Here is a list of all the banking charges hiked by PNB

1) The non-maintenance of the quarterly average balance (QAB) threshold in the metro region has been hiked to ₹10,000. Earlier, the threshold limit was ₹5,000.

2) The quarterly charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance have been hiked to ₹400 in rural areas and ₹600 in urban and metro areas.

3) PNB has also hiked its locker rental charges across rural, semi-urban (SU), urban and metro areas. The locker charges have been hiked in urban areas by ₹500.

4) The number of free visits per year is reduced to 12; thereafter, ₹100 per visit will be charged now. Earlier, the number of locker visits per year was set to 15 free visits per year.

5) PNB will allow 3 free transactions per month thereafter ₹50/- per transaction would be charged (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM), which is not applicable for Senior Citizen accounts.

6) PNB has also increased transaction fees in a savings account. Regardless of base or non-base branch, the bank is currently allowing 5 free transactions per month thereafter ₹25/- per transaction is chargeable as a service charge (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM).

7) The bank has lowered its cash deposit limit also. The free deposit limit per day has been lowered to ₹1 lakh from the existing ₹2 lakh, and above ₹1 lakh 10 paise per piece would be charged from 15th January 2022 and are applicable on Both base & non-base branches.

