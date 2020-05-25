HDFC has weathered sluggish realty so far, but is it up to the covid-19 test?

Even more troubling is the surge in non-individual loan book’s delinquencies. This ratio was 4.71% for the March quarter compared with just 2.34% a year ago. But as the adjoining chart shows, the non-individual book has been under pressure for some time now. Rise in inventories, plummeting sales and the drying up of liquidity since 2018 has impacted several realty developers. The lockdown has sucked out any demand or finance for developers and has also stalled construction activity. To be sure, by the virtue of its mortgage loan dominated book, HDFC may not be severely impacted. After all, mortgages have historically been the safest lending business