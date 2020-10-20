HC restrains Canara Bank from taking coercive action against a MSME

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order restraining Canara Bank from taking any coercive action against an MSME whose accounts were declared as Non- Performing Assets (NPA) last year.

The case of the petitioner MSME is that RBI issued guidelines dated 1 January 2019 relating to restructuring of MSME Accounts that had become stressed, thereby allowing one-time restructuring of existing loans. Vide communication dated 31 December 2019, a Sanction Memorandum was executed by Canara Bank whereby it restructured the credit facilities extended to the petitioner.

On 13 July 2020, Canara Bank informed the petitioners that it was not eligible for OTR scheme for advances and that the restructuring scheme given on 31 December 2019 stands recalled.

The grievance of the petitioners is that based on the restructuring scheme sanctioned on 31 December 2019, the petitioner has taken steps to sell his assets and to fulfil its obligations under the restructuring scheme.

It was pleaded that the respondents be restrained from backing out of the restructuring scheme by issuing the communication dated 13 July 2020.

Justice Jayant Nath while seeking response from RBI and others restrained Canara Bank from taking any coercive steps against the petitioners till 19 November which is the the next date of hearing. “In the meantime, the petitioners shall also not alter the position of the charged assets," the court order passed on 16 September stated.

Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers Private Limited had approached the court seeking direction quashing and declaring the retrospective declaration of its accounts as being NPA vide letter dated 13 July 2020 and 31 August 2020 as being illegal and unconstitutional.

The company through its petition filed by advocates Abhinav Mukerji and Pratishtha Vij had also sought directions to Reserve Bank of India and Ministry of Finance to frame guidelines, regulations or directions to ensure safeguards that would prevent banking companies are prevented from acting arbitrarily and mechanically in rescinding its obligations acted upon and prevent them from acting illegally by retrospectively declaring accounts of borrowers as Non- Performing Assets.

The petitioner had argued that the action of the Respondents is in complete derogation of the guidelines issued on restructuring and even contrary to the Supreme Court order dated 3 September 2020 whereby accounts that continued to be standard till 31 August 2020 could not be classified as NPAs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via