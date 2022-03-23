HDFC approves retail home loans of over 2 trillion this fiscal

HDFC approves retail home loans of over ₹2 trillion this fiscal2 min read . 12:35 PM IST
- HDFC said it continues to have the largest number of home loan customers of over 2.7 lakh who have availed benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme
Mumbai: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it has approved retail home loans of over ₹2 trillion so far this financial year.
Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd said, in over four and half decades, she has not seen a better time for the housing sector than now due to lower interest rates, stable property prices, government’s thrust on affordable housing, improved affordability, among others.
“The government’s thrust on housing is a recognition that a rapidly growing country like India with a large young population needs more houses at affordable price points which would enable more households to become homeowners. The residential real estate segment will continue to see strong traction going forward as the demand for housing is not just pent-up demand but it is a structural one," said Karnad.
According to her, in the past one-year HDFC Ltd has seen strong pipeline of new launches surpassing pre-pandemic levels as the demand for housing continues to be from first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder – generally into larger homes.
“We are seeing healthy demand across metros and non-metros and demand is prevalent in affordable as well as high-end markets. The sweet spot for housing is still in the price range of ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore," she said.
HDFC Ltd said it continues to have the largest number of home loan customers of over 2.7 lakh who have availed benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). As at 31 December 2021, cumulative loans disbursed by the corporation under CLSS stood at ₹45,914 crore and the cumulative subsidy amount stood at ₹6,264 crore.
For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, 30% of home loans approved in volume terms and 13% in value terms have been to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Groups (LIG), it said.
