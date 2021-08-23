HDFC Bank aims to regain lost ground in credit cards in 3-4 quarters

India’s largest private lender will primarily rely on its existing customer base to drive growth in the credit card space. According to Rao, the bank has been adding over 400,000 deposit customers every month for the last eight months and these would act as an immediate base to give credit cards to. The bank has planned over 20 initiatives which will hit the market in the next six to nine months as part of its plan to grow the business. These include the launch of new co-branded cards and several tie-ups.