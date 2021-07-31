HDFC Bank allows cardless cash withdrawals. Here's how to use2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2021, 11:28 AM IST
HDFC Bank customers can now avail the new facility to withdraw cash from ATMs without using debit cards. “Forgot your ATM card? Don’t worry HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is #DigitallyYours with 24X7 services to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs. Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without ATM/Debit Card," HDFC Bank wrote on Twitter.
The feature also allows to transfer cash to anyone only with their mobile numbers and easily add or delete beneficiaries via NetBanking.
Here is how to enable the cardless cash withdrawals feature of the HDFC bank:
Cardless cash withdrawal process
Adding a Beneficiary
For first-time users, a beneficiary needs to be registered. Registration of a beneficiary needs to be done through NetBanking and is required only once per beneficiary.
Login to NetBanking
Select Funds Transfer tab >>> Request >>> Add a Beneficiary >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal
Enter the beneficiary details, click on Add and Confirm
Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP received for validation
(Please note that after completing the addition of the beneficiary it will take 30 minutes for the beneficiary details to reflect in your account.)
Sending money to an added Beneficiary
Login to NetBanking
Select Fund Transfer >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal
Select the Debit Bank Account
Select beneficiary from list of registered beneficiaries (Mobile number gets auto populated)
Check the beneficiary details, enter the amount, click on continue and confirm
Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP to validate the transaction
The beneficiary will receive an SMS containing the OTP, nine-digit order ID and the amount
Withdraw cash at HDFC Bank ATMs by the Beneficiary
The beneficiary visits HDFC Bank ATM and selects Cardless Cash (option will be displayed in IDLE loop screen)
Select the language
Customer will be asked to enter the following details in a sequential manner
OTP
The beneficiary mobile number
Nine digit order ID
Amount of the transaction.
Once the above details are validated the cash will be disbursed by ATM.
The users of this facility should keep these points in mind while opting for the facility.
Cardless cash withdrawal request can be initiated for a minimum of Rs.100 per transaction and up to a maximum of Rs.10,000 per day or Rs.25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits are subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).
A successful cardless cash withdrawal request will be valid for a period of 24 hours from the time of creation of request. After expiry of 24 hours, the request will be reversed to the initiators account which was debited.
