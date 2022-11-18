HDFC Bank alters FD rates, paying up to 7.30% on tenors of 15 months to 2 years

Only senior citizens and retired employees who are residents and at least 60 years old are eligible for the additional interest rate benefits. Special interest rates available under the Senior Citizen Care FD are also applicable to fixed deposits with an amount of more than ₹2 crore and less than ₹5 crore. HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian."