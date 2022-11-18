HDFC Bank alters FD rates, paying up to 7.30% on tenors of 15 months to 2 years

HDFC Bank alters FD rates, paying up to 7.30% on tenors of 15 months to 2 years3 min read . 03:25 PM IST
- The leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 18th November 2022. The revised rates are applicable on Domestic / NRO / NRE deposits. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
The bank currently offers a 3.75% interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 29 days and a 4.75% interest rate on those that mature in 30 to 45 days. The interest rate on FDs offered by HDFC Bank is now 5.00% for those maturing in 46 to 60 days and 5.25% for those maturing in 61 to 89 days. Deposits maturing in the next 90 days to 6 months will now pay 5.50% interest, while those maturing in the next 6 months 1 day to 9 months will now earn 5.75% interest.
On FDs maturing in 9 months 1 day to 1 Year, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 Year to 15 months, HDFC Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.50%. HDFC Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.80% on FDs maturing in 15 months to 2 years and an interest rate of 6.50% on those maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years. Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25%.
Only senior citizens and retired employees who are residents and at least 60 years old are eligible for the additional interest rate benefits. Special interest rates available under the Senior Citizen Care FD are also applicable to fixed deposits with an amount of more than ₹2 crore and less than ₹5 crore. HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian."
On fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr maturing in 7 days to 5 years, senior citizens will get an additional rate benefit of 50 bps and the current interest rate band ranges from 4.25% to 6.75% but on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years, Senior Citizen Care FD rates will be applicable which is 75 bps higher than the standard rate and on the said specific tenor, the bank offers 7.00% interest rate to senior citizens compared to the standard rate of 6.25%.
