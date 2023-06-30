HDFC settles in the banking arm’s fold

HDFC settles in the banking arm’s fold1 min read 30 Jun 2023, 11:23 PM IST
HDFC Bank and its parent company, HDFC, have completed their merger, making HDFC Bank one of the world's most valuable lenders. The merger will propel HDFC Bank to the fourth position globally by market value. HDFC Bank will be led by Sashidhar Jagdishan, and shareholders of HDFC will receive equity shares of HDFC Bank. The merger will enable HDFC Bank to better understand the dynamics of the home loan business and design products with mortgages at the center of its strategy. HDFC Bank is excited about cross-selling products to home loan customers on digital platforms.
Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender, and its mortgage lender parent, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), completed their merger on Saturday, more than 14 months after it was announced, establishing one of the world’s most valuable lenders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×