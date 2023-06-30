HDFC settles in the banking arm’s fold

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender, and its mortgage lender parent, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), completed their merger on Saturday, more than 14 months after it was announced, establishing one of the world’s most valuable lenders.

The merger, the largest such transaction in India, would propel HDFC Bank to the fourth position globally by market value, only behind major American and Chinese banks such as JP Morgan Chase with a market cap of $419 billion, Bank of America at $228.4 billion, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IBC) at $225.1 billion.

With HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh stepping down, the merged entity will be led by Sashidhar Jagdishan, the chief executive of HDFC Bank. Shareholders of the mortgage lender will receive 42 equity shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold. HDFC Bank said in a statement that 13 July will be the record date for determining the shareholders of HDFC Ltd who shall be issued HDFC Bank shares.

In his final communication as the chairman of the home financier, Parekh said the merger would ensure that the future is not constrained for any of its stakeholders. The biggest risk organizations face today, Parekh said, is staying with the status quo, believing what worked well yesterday will continue in the future.

Change takes courage as it displaces one from the cocoon of comfort and familiarity, he said in his communication.

“With the proven execution capabilities of HDFC Bank, we are confident that Sashi, together with the leadership team, will forge an era of new opportunities for the combined entity," Parekh said.

According to Parekh, working with HDFC has enabled HDFC Bank better understand the underlying dynamics of the home loan business. HDFC Bank would overnight get loans of ₹7.2 trillion as a result of the merger, and the bank plans to design products keeping mortgages at the centre of its strategy. At present, about a third of HDFC Ltd’s customers bank with HDFC Bank; the bank has 83 million customers, of which only about 2% have home loans from HDFC Ltd.

“HDFC Bank is excited at the prospect of cross-selling an array of asset and liability products to home loan customers. This will be done seamlessly on their digitalization platforms—all through a one-click experience," Parekh said.

Following the merger, HDFC’s subsidiaries would become subsidiaries of the bank. It also received RBI’s approval to increase stakes in both insurance businesses to over 50%.

On Friday, HDFC said it had acquired 3.6 million equity shares of the general insurance arm HDFC ERGO from ERGO International AG, the other promoter. Post-acquisition, HDFC holds a 50.5% stake in the company. This comes two days after HDFC said it acquired 36.2 million shares of HDFC Life from the secondary market and now holds a 50.33% stake in HDFC Life.

HDFC recently said RBI had eased the restrictions regarding onboarding new customers by the education loan arm HDFC Credila provided that the application for change in shareholding is made to RBI before 31 July. The other condition is that the shareholding of HDFC Bank in HDFC Credila has to be brought down to 10% on or before 31 March 2024. On 19 June, HDFC said it would sell a 90% stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services to Baring Private Equity Asia EQT and the ChrysCapital for ₹9,060.5 crore.

“It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future," Parekh said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shayan Ghosh Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets. Read more from this author