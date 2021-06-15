HDFC Bank app faces glitches; bank says 'looking' into issue

HDFC Bank today said that it is facing some glitches with its mobile banking application and has informed customers about the problem."We are experiencing some issues with the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you,", HDFC Bank News said in a tweet.

We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you. — HDFC Bank News (@HDFCBankNews) June 15, 2021

However, the issue has been resolved now.

"Please note the issues around the mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," it said in a tweet.

Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — HDFC Bank News (@HDFCBankNews) June 15, 2021

It comes at a time when the bank's IT infrastructure is already under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) audit for a series of technical problems reported.

In February, RBI appointed an external firm to conduct a special audit of its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure.

In December, RBI ordered HDFC Bank to halt its digital banking initiatives and freeze the issuance of credit cards until it addressed the lapses that led to a series of glitches. This comes in the wake of the lender’s e-banking service facing three outages since 2018, inconveniencing customers.

