HDFC Bank appoints VN Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for 3-year term: Who is he?

India's largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed VN Srivatsan as its Chief Compliance Officer for a term of three years. Srivatsan is set to join the rank on 4 January, 2027, an exchange filing has revealed.

The appointment of Srivatsan was approved on Wednesday by the bank's board in a meeting. The approval came on the back of its Audit Committee and its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendations.

Before Srivatsan, Rakesh Kumar Rajput served in the role since 1 October, 2023. His term of three years ended Wednesday at the close of business hours.

The bank has revealed that until the new CCO joins, its Compliance Head - Credit, Asset Product & Regulatory Reporting, Venkateswaran I, will be serving in the position.

Who is VN Srivatsan? Srivatsan is currently the Head of Compliance for Overseas Banking and Subsidiaries and also serves as Data Privacy Officer at ICICI Bank. He brings around 34 years of professional experience to the role.

His career includes roughly 25 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, with nearly a decade specifically focused on compliance and regulatory inspection.

Srivatsan has also previously headed Retail Banking Compliance and Regulatory Inspection for more than eight years. His experience includes overseeing regulatory compliance, handling regulatory inspections and developing and implementing compliance frameworks and policies.

In his previous roles, he has worked with senior management as well as the Audit Committee, Board and regulators on compliance-related matters.

Education and qualifications Srivatsan holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from PSG College of Technology. He also has a Bachelor of Technology degree from Sri Venkateshwara University.

Why Srivatsan's appointment matters HDFC Bank said the appointment has been made in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (Commercial Banks- Compliance Function) Directions, 2026.

The appointment marks a transition in HDFC Bank's compliance leadership following the completion of Rajput's three-year term.