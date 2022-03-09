NEW DELHI : HDFC Bank is looking at more tie-ups and product launches to recoup its lost market share in credit cards, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the embargo on new card issuances in August.

In December 2020, HDFC Bank was ordered to halt new digital banking initiatives and freeze credit card issuance until it addressed lapses that had led to a series of digital outages.

This led to the bank losing market share in credit card outstanding and spending during the nine months of the embargo.

Since the restrictions were lifted in August, the bank has issued as many as 1 million new credit cards and also relaunched three credit cards, targeting 75% of the credit card market.

Yet, the private sector lender’s market share in outstanding credit cards was down to 23% in January 2022 from 26% before the embargo. The market share on spending had also fallen to 25% from 31% during the period, according to RBI data.

The bank will see the lag effect of all the new sourcing from February and March onwards, according to Parag Rao, HDFC Bank’s group head of payments, consumer finance, digital banking and IT.

“You will slowly start seeing the impact of new issuances that we have been doing since September," Rao said in an interview. “Partnerships that we announced in December and January will start kicking in. The rate of acquisition is also significantly going up. We have worked on alliances and partnerships and we will be announcing more in the next three months. All of this will be impacting the portfolio," Rao said.

“During the pandemic, the bank had restructured the retail portfolio of some customers and one of the conditions of restructuring was that the limit on their cards was blocked to the extent of outstanding. These customers could not do incremental spends. We expect growth to come back as these limits get lifted," he said.

In comparison, ICICI Bank has been gaining market share because of higher corporate spends and its co-branded credit card with Amazon. ICICI Bank’s market in credit cards outstanding was 18% as of January. SBI Card gained 20 basis points (bps) in market share on spends as of January. In terms of number of cards, the key gainer among large players was Axis Bank, which saw a 50 bps gain since August 2021.

“HDFC Bank is lagging our expectations in terms of recouping its lost market share in credit cards and we remain watchful of its performance here, where it had dominant market share in the past. This is especially important as HDFCB reported a ~30% year-on-year decline in card fees in 3Q, which was not seen in other card players," financial services company Macquarie said in its research report released on Monday.

HDFC Bank was among lenders that recently cut reward points in their premium offerings.

The bank has cut its reward points by 30-50% on its premium cards HDFC Infinia and HDFC Diners Black if used on the SmartBuy platform.

Rao said portfolio churn, weeding out inactive customers, and revamping product features are constant exercises that the bank will take up.

