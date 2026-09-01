HDFC Bank CEO search faces a race against the RBI clock

As HDFC Bank prepares to onboard a new leader, data from the past eight years shows that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken anywhere from a little over a month to 14 months to approve the appointment of chief executives of private banks.
An analysis by Jefferies looked at the time taken between a bank’s board decision on an appointment and the RBI’s final approval. The fastest was that of Rajiv Anand, who took over as chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank in August 2025 amid a derivatives accounting turmoil. According to Jefferies, RBI’s approval for Anand came 35 days after the bank’s reported deadline to submit names to the regulator.