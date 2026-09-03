HDFC Bank may lead private lenders into a perfect succession storm

As HDFC Bank scrambles to find a successor to chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan, the country’s largest private lender confronts a question that might bother its competitors too: do India’s private banks have enough leadership depth to manage a new era of recurring CEO transitions?
Kotak Mahindra Bank is also looking for a new chief, and ICICI Bank faces a CEO transition next year. Private banks are going through more frequent leadership changes than earlier, when stalwarts including K.V. Kamath, Aditya Puri and Uday Kotak held the reins for decades.