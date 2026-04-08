No systemic risk, says RBI on HDFC Bank chairman's sudden exit

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday sought to allay governance concerns after the sudden exit of former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty, saying the development does not pose a systemic risk to the banking sector.
Addressing the issue at the post-policy conference, RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J. said the developments are idiosyncratic and confined to the institution.
“These are entity-specific developments and do not pose any systemic risk at this point in time… the banking system is old and very resilient, and we continue to focus on improving the conduct of related matters and governance related matters,” Swaminathan said.
Any individual supervisory concerns, as and when it arises, are dealt with on an ongoing specific basis, he said, adding that if anything requires that the system be driven on a regulatory tweak, then the central bank is not averse to taking such measures.
However, at this point in time, no event warrants a prevention measure or a regulatory tweak, the deputy governor said, adding that these are episodic events and the central bank will handle it on a regular basis.
Chakraborty’s abrupt departure, reportedly citing ‘ethical and governance concerns,’ had raised eyebrows across the financial sector, prompting questions on oversight and internal controls at one of India’s largest banks. However, the RBI moved swiftly to contain any spillover fears.
“According to us, I would like to reiterate that no material concern is there related to governance or conduct,” RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said, answering a media query at the conference.
Malhotra also said that regulatory frameworks and supervisory mechanisms remain robust. Market participants had initially reacted with caution, given HDFC Bank’s systemic importance and weight in benchmark indices. However, analysts had said that while governance lapses at a large institution can dent sentiment, RBI’s strong messaging is aimed at preventing broader contagion.
Separately, the central bank also proposed to issue a draft circular on how matters of the bank must be placed before the boards, along with their periodicity, are determined by the boards themselves, guided by the seven broad themes prescribed by the RBI.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More