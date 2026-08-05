HDFC Bank chairman says no systemic governance concerns, promises strict action against unethical practices

There are “no governance-related concerns at the systemic level” at HDFC Bank, newly appointed part-time chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, months after a controversy over the exit of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty.
“Large institutions like HDFC Bank may encounter some issues from time to time. It is important that these issues are addressed in a timely and transparent manner,” Kumar told shareholders at the bank’s 32nd annual general meeting on Wednesday.
He assured shareholders the board would continue to take a tough stand against any wrongdoing.
“The bank has demonstrated that it has control systems/guard rails in place to identify deviations, if any, and the oversight at committee levels is strong,” he added.
The Reserve Bank of India approved Kumar’s appointment as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank for a three-year term on 15 July, shortly after an external legal review cleared the bank in the controversy surrounding Chakraborty's resignation.
Chakraborty stepped down as chairman of India's largest private sector lender on 17 March, citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics. He did not explain more at the time but said in a television interview later that the alleged misselling of Credit Suisse's perpetual bonds had become a point of disagreement with the bank's management.
Chakraborty told CNBC TV18 in an interview on 30 March that while he typically avoids sharing any boardroom discussions, in this case, the issue had been discussed in public by chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan.
Following his exit, HDFC Bank appointed law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co to conduct an independent legal review. The bank said the review covered the two years preceding Chakraborty's resignation and included an examination of board and committee meeting minutes, agenda papers, interviews with independent directors and senior executives, and a review of thousands of documents.
In June, HDFC Bank said the three-month review had examined Chakraborty's allegations and found no evidence warranting concerns over the bank's governance practices.
The review found no contemporaneous support for Chakraborty’s statement in the board or board committee minutes or materials reviewed, or in contemporaneous communications about the review and approval of the minutes of meetings he attended, the bank said in a statement.
Following Chakraborty's exit, HDFC Bank appointed Keki Mistry as interim chairman with the RBI's clearance. Jagdishan noted that the day after the resignation, board members briefed analysts and the media, clarifying that Chakraborty had never raised any issues regarding practices that conflicted with his personal values or ethics during their discussions.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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