HDFC Bank digital payments services restored after outage

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has said that its digital services impacted following the outage on Saturday evening have been restored.

In a tweet by the HDFC Bank," The services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period."

Earlier, due to outage of the digital services of HDFC bank, customers took to Twitter on Saturday to complain the unavailability of the bank’s internet banking, unified payments interface (UPI) and even debit and credit cards.

An unexpected outage at one of our data centers has impacted some of our services. We are working towards restoration of the services, which shouldn’t take long. The inconvenience is sincerely regretted. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 21, 2020

The digital services of the HDFC bank were affected for more than 12 hours due to a technical glitch in one of its data centers,according to the lender.

Earlier in December 2019, the online services of India's largest private sector lender was affected for three working days from 02 December till 05 December. The tech team of the bank worked round the clock to resolve the issue after which it had said yesterday that while some customers were able to transact using netbanking and mobile banking app, a few were still facing intermittent issues.

The December outage was not owing to any cyberattack but because the lender ‘underestimated’ growth in payment volumes and the disruption was more of a capacity issue, Sashidhar Jagdishan, the then executive director and now the bank’s chief executive had said in January this year.

HDFC Bank had faced a similar technical glitch with its appin 2018 also after launching a new version of the mobile banking app.

