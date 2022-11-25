HDFC Bank elevates Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Bhavesh Zaveri as ED2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- HDFC Bank had sought RBI's approval on these appointments, it further said in the regulatory filing
HDFC Bank has appointed Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director (MD), and Bhavesh Zaveri as its executive director (ED, the lender informed in an exchange filing on Thursday. HDFC Bank had sought the approval of the Reserve Bank of India's on these appointments, it further said in the regulatory filing.