HDFC Bank elevates Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Bhavesh Zaveri as ED

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited at its meeting held today, has recommended to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Appointment of Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director (i.e. Whole-time Director) of the Bank for a period of 3 (three) years from such date or such other period as may be approved by RBI, and subsequently by the shareholders of the Bank . Re-designation of Kaizad Bharucha from current designation of Executive Director (Whole-time Director) to Deputy Managing Director of the Bank for a period of 3 (three) years from such date or such other period as may be approved by RBI, and subsequently by the shareholders of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.