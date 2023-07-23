HDFC Bank expects 17-18% credit growth this year1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:40 PM IST
HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, expects 17-18% loan growth during the current financial year as there is enough credit demand. During the first quarter, the total advances of the bank rose by 15.8% to ₹16.15 lakh crore.
