HDFC Bank faces probe by US-based law firm

Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm, said unless there is clarity, the benefit of doubt should be given to the bank. “Unless there is some more clarity, I will give the benefit of doubt to the bank. We are, after all, living in a time where it is not always possible to recognise or quantify conditions (at the time of filing accounts). These may not have existed then or surfaced only after filing the financial results," said Tandon.