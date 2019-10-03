HDFC Bank festive treat: Up to 7,000 off on iPhone, offers on top brands

Ahead of the festive season, private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced 'Festive Treats' for its customers. From car loans to latest iPhone 11 series, there will be major discounts available on several products. More than 1000+ brands are on offer along with the banking products like personal loans and bank accounts.

For the very first time, HDFC is offering such huge discounts to its retail and business customers. The bank has tied up with more than 1000 retail brands to offer discounts. There will be whopping cashback of up to ₹7,000 on the latest Apple iPhone 11 series. Customers will get an instant discount on OnePlus. HDFC Bank is offering up to 15% discount on Samsung electronic appliances if you are willing to spend a minimum of ₹20,000. Passengers can get an instant discount of ₹2,000 on domestic flights if they book it via Yatra or Cleartrip. Up to ₹10,000 instant discount is available on international flights. Leading brands like Reliance Digital, Samsung, LG, Apple, Yatra, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Hamleys, HP, Big Basket will offer discounts on HDFC Credit or Debit cards. Customers can also avail cashback and no-cost EMI options on using HDFC cards on top brands.

There are a slew of offers on banking products like personal loan and debit cards and credit cards. EMI on car loan has been reduced to ₹1,234 per lakh. The EMI on personal loan starts from RS 2,162 per lakh. The processing fee has also been lowered during the month-long festive offer.

HDFC Bank is also offering 50% off on processing fees of business loans to small business enterprises. Now, customers can save ₹45,000 on processing fees on a business loan of over ₹50 lakh. The offer is available is till October 31.

While launching the Festive Treats offers, Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank said: "We are confident about the India consumption story. The launch of Festive Treats is our effort to further boost it. We believe that we have the products, the reach, the platform and the partners to make this the biggest festive campaign of the season."