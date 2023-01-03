HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

The leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Crores. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are effective as of 3rd January 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}